New Delhi, February 20: Tech giant Apple regularly provides updates for its iPhone and its related apps to give users the best experience. Apple recently introduced features related to a wide range of applications in its iOS 17.3 update. The latest report said that Apple is working on a new Apple Music feature that will allow users to transfer their playlists from streaming platforms like Spotify to their music application.

As per the report by Business Standard, the transfer feature has been rolled out randomly and is available only to limited users as a beta version of the Apple Music app for Android. The report further said that Apple has been testing a third-party integration service called 'SongShift' for its music app. The SongShift was already released to Apple's App Store in 2022. WhatsApp Screenshot Blocking: Meta-Owned Platform Rolls Out New Feature That Block Others From Taking Screenshot of User’s Profile Picture, Currently Available for Beta Testers Only.

The SongShift application on iOS allows users to transfer playlists, albums and songs between music streaming platforms such as Amazon Music, Apple Music, YouTube, Spotify and many others. The report said that Apple has been testing a native integration of this service as it is not available on Android devices.

The report highlighted that Apple has yet to make an official statement about the new Apple Music feature, but it is expected to be rolled out to more Android app users in the following weeks. The report emphasised that Apple might bring SongShift integration to Apple Music on the iPhone app, but it still needs to be confirmed. Microsoft Announces To Expand Its AI and Cloud Infrastructure in Spain by Investing ‘USD 2.1 Billion’ in Next Two Years.

Apple is also expected to introduce its iOS 18 with new features. According to the 9to5Mac report, the company may introduce new AI features with new updates for Siri, Spotlight, wellness coaching and Apple Music. The report said that Apple Music will allow the users to automatically generate playlists using artificial intelligence. The Apple Music app currently offers lossless payback, new UI, 4K music video streaming and other features to its iTunes apps for Windows, such as Audiobook streaming and Podcast services.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 20, 2024 06:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).