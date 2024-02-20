Mumbai, February 20: Meta-owned WhatsApp has introduced new features that helps the users in making the most out of the app. Recently, the platform launched features like Chat Lock, In-Chat Polls, View Once Text and others. Now, WhatsApp has rolled out a brand new feature that will block others from taking screenshot of users' profile pictures. The new WhatsApp feature may boost the privacy of the users from unknown persons.

WhatsApp screenshot blocking feature is rolled out for the beta testers, but it will be rolled out for all the devices. As of now, anyone having another user's mobile number or saved contact details can take screenshot of the profile picture without seeking permission and that violates privacy of the users. Elon Musk’s X in Talks With GenAI Program and Service Provider Midjourney for Potential Partnership: Report.

According to the official post by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp had removed option to save the profile picture five years ago which prevented unauthorised downloading and sharing of user's personal information without permission. However, other users could still take screenshots of the profile picture and use it for their intended purpose. Now, WhatsApp will limit it by showing a black screen.

The Meta-owned platform will now show an black page with an error message showing this text - "Can't take screenshot due to app restrictions". The unauthorised users without having permission will not be able to take the screenshot of the profile. However, WABetaInfo suggested that they can still capture the profile picture using a secondary smartphone or camera. Still, the feature will be useful for majority of the users in blocking others from accessing their profile pictures without their notice and permission. Paytm FASTag Likely To Stop Working After March 15: Check Details.

The post said that the unauthorised users could use the profile picture for malicious uses like harassment impersonation and others. Besides, they can also use the software to edit the photo to change its originality, manipulate the details and even share with others. The new WhatsApp feature will be available for all the beta users for now but soon the feature will be available for almost all the compatible devices.

