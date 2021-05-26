Battlegrounds Mobile India battle royale game is rumoured to be launched by the third week of next month. A tipster who goes by the name of Abhijeet Andhare has revealed that PUBG's Indian version launch is expected later next month. A couple of weeks ago, a previous report had claimed that Krafton could launch the game by the end of June 2021. However, the company is yet to announce the official launch date of the battle royale game. As such, these reports should be taken with a pinch of salt. Battlegrounds Mobile India Ban Requested by Arunachal Pradesh MLA Ninong Ering to PM Narendra Modi, Here’s Why.

The game is currently available for pre-registration via Google Play Store for Android users and the company is said to be working to release the game on the iOS platform as well.

Battlegrounds Mobile India (Photo Credits: Google Play Store)

As a reminder, users who pre-register the game will get rewards including Recon Mask, Recon Outfit, 300AG and Celebration Expert Title. Gamers can pre-register the game by heading over to Google Play Store, searching for 'Battlegrounds Mobile India' and tapping on 'Pre-register'.

Battlegrounds Mobile India (Photo Credits: Google Play Store)

A couple of days ago, Arunachal Pradesh MLA Ninong Ering wrote a letter to PM Narendra Modi to ban the game in the country as he believes that it is rebranded version of PUBG Mobile which was banned last year. However, Krafton has not responded to this yet. Due to the fear of getting banned again in the country, the company has requested the people to not call Battlegrounds Mobile India as PUBG Mobile India.

