Since the ban of PUBG Mobile in India, Krafton, the Battlegrounds Mobile India maker has been trying very hard to relaunch its battle royale game in the country. After the Ban of PUBG, Krafton cut ties with Tencent Games to launch an Indian version of its game called 'PUBG Mobile India'. However, the game still did not get launched. Now the company has rebranded PUBG Mobile India to Battlegrounds Mobile India which is currently available for pre-registration. Battlegrounds Mobile India Aka PUBG Mobile India Launch Tipped for June 2021: Report.

As per a report, the battle royale game is expected to arrive by the end of next month. Ahead of its launch, Arunachal Pradesh MLA Ninong Ering has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ban the launch of Battlegrounds Mobile India. As per the MLA, Battlegrounds Mobile India is a Chinese deception and just a rebranding of PUBG Mobile. Ninong Ering shared on his Twitter account that the game is a big threat to the security of India and the privacy of Indian citizens.

Requested @PMOIndia @narendramodi ji to not allow Chinese deception #BattlegroundsMobileIndia. It is a big threat to security of India & privacy of our citizens and a way to circumvent & disregard our laws.@AmitShah #IndiaBanBattlegrounds #NationFirst #AatmaNirbharBharat @ANI pic.twitter.com/H8nzUJ4aRk — Ninong Ering (@ninong_erring) May 22, 2021

The MLA also shared screenshots of a letter written by him to PM Narendra Modi which states that most of the Krafton India employees are from Tencent and the Google Play Store listing of Battlegrounds Mobile India features the term PUBG Mobile. The letter also states a $22.4 million investment made by Krafton Inc in Nodwin Gaming which is a security concern.

Instead of fighting pandemic, govt is allowing PUBG 2divert youth's attention.Govt 1st banned it &then allowed indirect entry to company with 15.5% Chinese stake. I haven't seen a bigger fan of Chinese tech than parts of this govt .#BJPToolkitExposedhttps://t.co/XLCUpXhSLl — Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) May 19, 2021

As a reminder, current MP Abhishek Singhvi had previously claimed that China's Tencent Games is looking to re-enter India with the launch of Battlegrounds Mobile India. However, the government has not issued any statement regarding this, Krafton has also been staying away from the term PUBG Mobile and is yet to announce a launch date of the game.

