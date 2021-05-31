PUBG Mobile's Indian version 'Battlegrounds Mobile India' is all set to be launched in the country soon. Ahead of its launch, the company has released a new teaser on its official YouTube and Facebook channel. The latest 15-second video teaser reveals an in-game item that players can find and use it. The in-game item looks similar to the level 3 backpack in the PUBG Mobile battle royale game. The backpack is an essential part of the game as it allows the gamers to carry several items. Apart from this, no other information has been released in the latest teaser. The previously released teaser revealed that the Battlegrounds Mobile India game will get the popular 'Erangel' map. Battlegrounds Mobile India Ban Requested by Arunachal Pradesh MLA Ninong Ering to PM Narendra Modi, Here’s Why.

Krafton is yet to announce the launch date of the game. However, previous reports have claimed that Krafton could launch the game by the end of next month.

Battlegrounds Mobile India (Photo Credits: Google Play Store)

The game is now available for pre-registration on Google Play Store. The Play Store listing the minimum requirements for the game which include Android 5.1.1 or above, at least 2GB of RAM and of course a stable internet connection.

Battlegrounds Mobile India (Photo Credits: Battlegrounds Mobile India)

Battlegrounds Mobile India maker Krafton is trying everything possible to relaunch the game in India. After the ban of PUBG Mobile in the country, the company had cut ties with Tencent Game and the company announced to launch an Indian version called 'PUBG Mobile India'.

But the game did not get launched. Last week, Arunachal Pradesh MLA Ninong Ering requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ban Battlegrounds Mobile India as it is a Chinese deception and just a rebranded version of PUBG Mobile. He also revealed in a letter that most of the Krafton India employees are from Tencent and the Google Play Store listing of the game shows the term PUBG Mobile. However, Krafton has not provided any clarification regarding this.

