San Francisco, May 19: OpenAI has launched the ChatGPT app for iOS users in the US. More countries will be added after the initial roll-out. The company has also confirmed that the Android app is already in the works.

The ChatGPT app is free to use currently. However, only ChatGPT Plus subscribers will get exclusive access to GPT-4’s capabilities. The GPT-4 artificial intelligence model offers faster responses and extra features. The subscription plan for ChatGPT Plus is $20 per month. Artificial Intelligence Powered Writing Tools Can Be Biased, Sway Opinions, Help Spread Misinformation Like Social Media, Warns Researchers.

"The ChatGPT app is free to use and syncs your history across devices. It also integrates Whisper, our open-source speech-recognition system, enabling voice input. ChatGPT Plus subscribers get exclusive access to GPT-4’s capabilities, early access to features and faster response times, all on iOS," said OpenAI.

Introducing the ChatGPT app for iOS! We’re live in the US and will expand to additional countries in the coming weeks. Android is next! https://t.co/p3PfTtxL9i — OpenAI (@OpenAI) May 18, 2023

"We’re eager to see how you use the app. As we gather user feedback, we’re committed to continuous feature and safety improvements for ChatGPT. P.S. Android users, you're next! ChatGPT will be coming to your devices soon," the company added. Fake ChatGPT Frauds: Fraudulent Apps That Resemble OpenAI’s Chatbot Exploiting Users, Earning Thousands of Dollars Every Month, Says Report.

OpenAI says that the new app will sync history across devices. Additional features include Instant answers, Tailored advice, Creative inspiration, Professional input, and Learning opportunities. US users can download the app here.

