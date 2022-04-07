Jiuquan April 7: China launched a new Earth-observation satellite from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China on Thursday.

The satellite, Gaofen-3 03, was launched by a Long March-4C rocket at 7:47 a.m. and has entered the planned orbit successfully, Xinhua news agency reported.

The launch marks the 414th mission for the Long March series carrier rockets.

