People all across India are currently celebrating Dhanteras 2021. This day is said to be a very favourable day, and people purchase new appliances. Some people also like to purchase metals such as Gold, Silver, etc, on this auspicious day, but most Indians like to invest in gold. Investment in gold is great and brings profitable returns in future. Before COVID-19, people used to purchase gold from nearby stores in the form of a coin or an ornament. Though the Coronavirus might not have the same effect that it had last year, people are still advised to maintain distance. Some people completely avoid going to shops for purchasing anything. The same goes when it comes to buying gold or any other metal. Dhanteras 2021: How To Send Stickers & GIFs on WhatsApp.

To solve this problem, digital gold has been introduced by online platforms like PhonePe and Google Pay. Digital gold is nothing but a digital version of physical gold. Unlike the physical one, digital gold can be purchased for as low as Re. 1. This is one of the Pros of digital gold. Also, it is much safer than physical gold and can be sold at any time. If you are looking to invest in digital gold this Dhanteras, then follow these steps. It is advised to first read the terms and policies on Google Pay and PhonePe before investing in digital gold.

Via Google Pay:-

1. Open your Google Pay app on your smartphone and link it with your preferred bank account.

2. Then scroll down to find the 'Businesses and Bills' section.

3. Under the section, you will find another option that reads 'Gold'.

4. Then you will come across different options such as 'Buy Gold', 'Sell', 'Delivery' and more.

5. Click on 'Buy Gold' and then you will get three different price amounts of gold that you can buy. These amounts include Rs 201, Rs 501 and Rs 1,001.

6. Select the amount of gold that you want to buy, enter your UPI pin and you are good to go.

PhonePe Diwali 2021 & Dhanteras Gold, Silver Offers (Photo Credits: PhonePe)

Via PhonePe:-

1. Open your PhonePe app and make sure it is linked with your bank account

2. Scroll down to find the 'Investments' section and under 'Investments' tap on the 'Buy 24K God' option.

3. Then you will come across different units of gold such as 0.5 gram at Rs 2,464, 1 gram at Rs 4,298 and so on, that you can buy.

4. To purchase for as low as Re. 1, scroll down further, and you will come across the 'Invest in Gold' option.

5. Enter the desired amount in it and hit 'Buy'. You will be then asked for your UPI Pin to make the payment.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 02, 2021 01:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).