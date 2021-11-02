Dhanteras, also known as Dhanatrayodashi, is the first official day of the Diwali celebration. It is said to be a very auspicious day where people purchase new appliances and metals, which is considered to bring good luck. Due to the ongoing pandemic, people are advised to maintain distance and follow COVID-19 guidelines. As such, people use messaging apps like WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to send their wishes and blessings in the form of GIFs, stickers, emojis and messages to their friends, family members. Here's how to send Dhanteras stickers on WhatsApp. WhatsApp Will Not Work on These Smartphones From Today, Check Full List Here.

1. Make sure you have the latest version of WhatsApp installed on your smartphone.

2. Open WhatsApp and the chatbox of a person to whom you want to send stickers.

3. Find and tap on the 'Stickers' tab provided below the textbox.

4. Search for 'Dhanteras' on the search bar and all stickers related to it will show up in the search results.

5. If you want to send GIFs, follow the same procedure but instead of tapping on the 'Stickers' tab, you will have to click on the 'GIFs' tab.

📄 Sticker suggestions. Find the perfect sticker as you type, it’s just like emoji suggestions but better. pic.twitter.com/010q1QTiMc — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) November 1, 2021

If your WhatsApp does not have in-built Dhanteras stickers then you can follow these steps:-

1. Head over to Google Play Store and search for Dhanteras stickers.

2. You can download and install the stickers pack as per your preference.

3. Open it and click on the 'Add to WhatsApp' option. Then the stickers pack be added to your WhatsApp stickers gallery.

4. Open WhatsApp, open the chat of a person to whom you want to send stickers. Search for stickers that you would have added to your WhatsApp gallery.

5. Select any sticker that you want to send, and you are good to go.

