Mumbai, November 5: Flying Modi is a popular game available on both Android and iOS. The viral game is designed to be humorous, offering a light-hearted take on Indian politics. The mobile game revolves around Prime Minister Narendra Modi and is said to be addictive for those who play it. The internet is abuzz about this game; however, there are a few things you should know about the Flying Modi APK before downloading and playing it.

The Flying Modi APK game features PM Narendra Modi, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and opposition parties. The game is not available on the Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store; however, users can download it through third-party websites or sources on their mobile phones. Before downloading, it is important to understand why the game has become popular among gamers and what it offers in terms of features and gameplay. Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today, November 5, 2025 Revealed; Know How To Redeem Codes, Grab Free Rewards Like Diamond, Skins, Weapon and More.

What Is Flying Modi APK Game; How Its Gameplay

The Flying Modi APK is a casual game that can be played anytime, anywhere. Players control PM Narendra Modi and help him overcome various political barriers along the way. It is designed purely for entertainment and laughs and is not meant to be taken seriously. As per a website Flying Modi Games, the game can be played by both kids and adults.

The gameplay of Flying Modi APK is simple to understand. Players must fly Prime Minister Narendra Modi as far as possible without crashing into obstacles. The longer they manage to keep him in flight, the more points they earn. The controls are straightforward—players simply tap the screen to make Modi fly higher. The background changes frequently to keep players engaged, while the sound effects and music add to the fun. It is available on both Android and iOS..

Flying Modi APK Features

Flying Modi APK caters to both beginners and advanced players thanks to its simple controls. The funny graphics enhance the entertainment value of the game. According to reports, players can play indefinitely, setting new records and collecting coins. Later updates may unlock surprises such as new outfits, planes, items, and more. The game is just 5MB in size, making it lightweight and easy to install. It can also be played offline and is completely free.

Flying Modi APK Game; Should You Download This Viral Game on Your Android or iOS Device?

While Flying Modi APK is available for both iOS and Android platforms, it is not listed on the official Google Play Store or Apple App Store. The game has not undergone any official review process on either platform, making it potentially unsafe and risky to download onto your smartphone or tablet. It may contain hidden viruses or malware that could steal personal information or transfer financial data to hackers in the background. There is also a risk that the game could take screenshots of your device, track your keystrokes, monitor your background activities, or spy on your online behaviour. Since it is only available through third-party websites, downloading it could harm your device and compromise its security. PUBG Console Update 38.2: PUBG Battlegrounds To End Support for PS4 and Xbox One, Will Run on PS5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S; Check Specifications and Transition Details.

The Flying Modi Games website claimed that the game, offered by trusted third-party developers, was tested on the VirusTotal website, with results showing zero malicious files.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 05, 2025 03:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).