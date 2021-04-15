Samsung is yet again ready with another product that will be revealed later this month. The South Korean tech giant has officially confirmed that it will be hosting a Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event on April 28, 2021. The scheduled event will see the arrival of the most powerful Galaxy yet that is what Samsung is calling. Well, the company hasn't revealed any details about the upcoming product, whatsoever. We know that Samsung loves to keep things under wrap for its unpacked events. 2021 Samsung Neo QLED 8K & Neo QLED 4K TVs Launched in India at Rs 99,990.

Samsung's unpacked event is scheduled for April 28, 2021 which will commence at 10 AM ET (14:00 UTC). The same will be streamed online via its official YouTube channel and Samsung newsroom. Ahead of its official Unpacked event, the technology giant has released a teaser video of the product on its official YouTube channel. This intriguing teaser trailer showcases a mysterious glowing box packing some powerful specifications which are in line with Samsung's slogan.

If rumours are to be believed, it suggests that the upcoming product could be the Galaxy Tab S8 series. However, another bunch of speculations claim that it might be Galaxy Book Pro and Galaxy Book Pro 360 notebooks. These devices are likely to be powered by the latest generation Core i5 and Core i7 processors.

