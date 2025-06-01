Elon Musk-run X Chat Beta is now reportedly rolling out for a select number of iOS users. The new messaging feature is being tested before a wider release in the coming days. Users can check the left sidebar in their app to see if they have access. The users will need to set a 4-digit PIN to sign up. XChat is said to offer advanced privacy features for a secure messaging experience to its users. It comes with an end-to-end encryption feature so that the messages are protected and only visible to the sender and receiver. Grok iOS App Adds ‘Recently Deleted’ Chats Option, Grok Web Version Gets ‘Add Text Content’ Feature in Latest Update.

XChat Beta Is Rolling Out for Some iOS Users

NEWS: XChat Beta is rolling out a some iOS users. Check the left side bar in your app to see if it has appeared. You’ll be required to use a 4 digit PIN to sign up. pic.twitter.com/yqxokEVMv6 — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) June 1, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)