There were rumours that Google is planning to bring a dark theme feature to its office suite apps. Today, the tech giant has finally announced to roll out the dark mode feature to its sheets, slides & docs apps on Android. The company also said that Android users can gain access to the dark mode feature within the next two weeks & there is no information about when it will arrive on iOS or desktop. Google Pixel 3a & Pixel 3a XL to Be No Longer Available on Google Store: Report.

Users can enable dark mode feature on Google Docs, Sheets & Slides by going to the respective app's settings, then tap on 'choose theme' & select 'dark'. Google also notified its users that if their device runs on Android 10 & if phone's dark theme is already enabled, then apps will automatically use the system theme & users will not have to enable it manually.

Users can open a document, navigate to 'more' & then select 'View in light Mode' if they wish to view specific documents or files in a light mode that temporarily changes the interface. Many apps are getting a dark mode feature. Google, last year slowly added dark mode theme to a number of apps including Gmail, Google Calendar & the Google app.

