New Delhi, June 15: WhatsApp, the Meta-owned platform, is reportedly working on a new feature that will allow Android users to scan documents within the app. The upcoming WhatsApp new feature is expected to simplify the process of scanning documents by eliminating the need for third-party apps.

Currently, the feature is said to be under development and will likely be available in a future update. Once released, users will be able to scan documents using their device's camera on WhatsApp. As per a report of WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is working on a feature to scan documents with the camera for Android users. Once implemented, users will be able to access the "Scan document" option within the document-sharing menu. Selecting the option will activate the device's camera, which will allow users to capture images of documents within the app. WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Platform Developing 'AI-Handoff Chat Filter' to Spot Chats Needing Manual Response, Beta Release Coming Soon.

After scanning, users can preview the document and adjust margins if necessary. WhatsApp is reportedly developing two scanning modes, which is said to be manual and automatic for its upcoming document scanning feature on Android. The manual mode is said to give its users control over when to capture the image, which can be ideal for precise framing and clarity. The automatic mode is expected to detect document edges on its own and snap the photo without user input to make a quicker option for scans. WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Platform Rolls Out ‘AI-Powered Message Summaries’ Beta Feature To Generate Summary of Chat, Group Messages.

After a document is captured using WhatsApp’s upcoming scan feature, either through user control or automatic detection, it will be transformed into a PDF format. The file will be then ready for sharing in personal or group chats. As per reports, the entire process is handled locally on the device, relying on Android’s built-in APIs for secure scanning. The generated files stay within the device’s internal storage until the user chooses to send them. Like all media shared through WhatsApp, these PDFs will be safeguarded with end-to-end encryption between the sender and recipient.

