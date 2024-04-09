New Delhi, April 9: Google has rolled out an update to their Find My Device network for Android devices globally, starting with the US and Canada. Google Find My Device network is an essential feature for Android users. The update can be used by users having their devices compatible of Android 9 and above.

The new Find My Device on Android is not just about locating a misplaced device anymore but it also now prioritising user security and privacy with multi-layered safeguards. It's also expanded its reach, enabling Android users to track items like keys and luggage through Bluetooth tracker tags. Google New Feature Update: Tech Giant Working on ‘Lookup’ Button To Identify Unknown Callers; Check Details.

As per a report of Business Today, Google upgrades the Find My Device network on Android with significant improvements. The enhancements make day-to-day inconveniences less and give Android users a sense of assurance that their personal items can be tracked down with ease. The upgrade will help users who unintentionally misplace their devices and other valuables. There are a few ways to use the new Find My Device on Android.

Pinpoint Your Devices at Home With Nest Devices

People frequently misplace common items such as smartphones or keys within their homes. The updated Find My Device app can now display the distance of a lost device from your Nest devices at home, which provides a convenient point of reference.

Keep Track of Everyday and Nearby Items With Compatible Bluetooth Tags

In the Find My Device app, Bluetooth tracker tags from Chipolo and Pebblebee will be available for use starting in May, which is designed for compatibility with the Find My Device network. Later this year, expect to see additional Bluetooth tracker tags from Motorola, Jio, eufy and other brands.

This tool can also be useful for locating everyday items by using Bluetooth tags. If you're having trouble finding a misplaced device that's nearby, a "Find nearby" feature can assist you in pinpointing its location. These tags can help you locate everyday items like luggage, keys or wallet and it will also support unknown tracker alerts across Android and iOS devices, which will provide protection from unwanted tracking. Google App Update: Android Users Might Soon Enjoy One-Handed Use With Bottom Search Bar and Material 3 Redesign.

Locate Offline Devices

If you need to find your Android device, you can use the Find My Device app to ring it or check its location on a map, even when it is not connected to the internet. Pixel 8 and 8 Pro users can also locate your device when their smartphone is turned off or the battery is drained for its unique hardware features.

