Mumbai, July 24: Google has reportedly leaked the Google Pixel 10 series through the Play Store. Ahead of the anticipated August launch, there have been various leaks about the upcoming Google Pixel 10, Google Pixel 10 Pro, Google Pixel 10 Pro XL and Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold. However, recently, many reports claimed that Google accidentally revealed the details of its upcoming Pixel series smartphones.

The 'Made by Google' event is confirmed and scheduled for August 20, 2025. In this event, the tech giant will likely introduce its new Google Pixel 10 lineup with Tensor G5 processor and various other improvements over the last year's Google Pixel 9, Google Pixel 9 Pro, Google Pixel 9 Pro XL and Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold. iQOO Z10R 5G Price, Specifications, Features and Sale Date Revealed; Know Everything About iQOO Smartphone Launched in India With MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC.

Google Pixel 10 Series Leaked Through Google Play Store Banner

According to various reports, Google Play Store recently showed a promotional banner featuring all the upcoming Pixel 10 series models. The ban revealed the design. The leaked photos showed that the design would largely be the same; however, there would be differences in weight and size. The banner confirmed that the series would include Google Pixel 10, Google Pixel 10 Pro, Google Pixel 10 Pro XL and Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold smartphones.

The Google Pixel 10 series promotional image also showed the discount offer to the buyers. For example, if the base model were purchased from the Google Play Store, the buyers would get USD 50 off (around INR 4,320) based on various terms and conditions. The reports indicated that the leaked models were grey (Moonstone) and dark blue (Indigo) for the Pixel 10. It also showed 'Now Available' phrase on the banner. Google Generated INR 4 Lakh Crore App Revenue, Drove Developer Job Growth in India in 2024, Says Report.

Google Pixel 10 Series Leaked Details

Google Pixel 10 and Google Pixel 10 Pro were leaked to be thicker by 0.1mm than previous models. They also had increased weight - 204 grams and 207 grams. The other smartphones, Google Pixel 10 Pro XL and Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold, were leaked to have increased weights but no exact measurements. They reportedly had a leaked weight of 232 grams and 221 grams, respectively.

