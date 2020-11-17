Google, the American tech giant has now introduced a new 'Barely Blue' limited edition variant of the Pixel 4a smartphone. The phone is now available for sale via Google store in the US. With the new colour variant, the phone comes in two shades - Just Black and Barely Blue. Initially, the phone was offered only in a single tone - Just Black. It is important to note that the Barely Blue variant is not available for the Indian customers. As per Google Pixel phone specifications page, it mentions that it is exclusive to the US market. The new colour variant is priced at $349, same as that of the Just Black variant. Google Rolls Out New Settings for Smart Features & Personalisation in Gmail, Meet & Chat.

The Google Pixel 4a Barely Blue variant comes in a single configuration - 6GB + 128GB, which is priced at $349 which is approximately Rs 26,000. In India, the Pixel 4a Just Black colour variant is priced at Rs 31,000. There is no information on if and when the new colour variant of the Pixel 4a will be available in other regions.

Specification-wise, the new Pixel 4a Barely Blue colour variant gets the same specifications as that of the regular version. It sports a 5.81-inch FHD+ OLED display with 1,080x2,340 pixels of resolution and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. Under the hood, there is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC, that comes mated with 6GG of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The onboard storage is not expandable via microSD card.

For photography, the Pixel 4a gets a single 12MP camera sensor at the rear with optical image stabilisation (OIS). Upfront, the phone packs an 8MP sensor with an f/2.0 lens for selfies and video calling. The lens is housed inside a hole-punch cut out that is located at the top left corner of the screen.

The Google Pixel 4a runs on Android 11 OS. There's a 3,140mAh battery with 18W fast charging support that can easily last for a day. For connectivity, it gets 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It also gets a fingerprint sensor at the rear.

