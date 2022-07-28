Google Pixel 6a smartphone is now available for purchase in the Indian market. The handset was introduced along with Pixel Buds Pro and Pixel Watch at the Google I/O event earlier this year. The device is now listed on the e-commerce website. Customers purchasing the Pixel 6a smartphone will get an instant discount of Rs 2,250 using Axis Bank cards, EMIs starting at Rs 1,504 and up to Rs 1,000 cashback for purchases via Kotak Bank credit cards, up to Rs 19,000 off via exchange deals and more. Google Pixel 6a With Tensor SoC, Dual Cameras Launched; Check Price & Other Details Here.

In terms of specifications, the Google Pixel 6a gets a 6.1-inch FHD+ OLED display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels.

Looking for an edit button? #Pixel6a has won. Easily remove distractions like photobombers and other unwanted objects with Magic Eraser in #GooglePhotos.¹ Pre-order the new Pixel 6a now in the Google Store: https://t.co/iAgzi8Qwml pic.twitter.com/BryMIWt4HA — Made By Google (@madebygoogle) July 26, 2022

It is powered by Google's Tensor chipset and a Titan M2 security coprocessor, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. For optics, it sports a 12.2MP primary lens and a 12MP secondary snapper. Upfront, there is an 8MP selfie camera.

The handset packs a 4,410mAh battery. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.2 and a USB Type-C port. Coming to the pricing, the Google Pixel 6a is priced at Rs 43,999 for the sole 6GB + 128GB model.

