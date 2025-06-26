New Delhi, June 26: WhatsApp, the Meta-owned has introduced a new feature called Message Summaries for its users. The new feature of WhatsApp will make it easier for users to catch up on their unread chats. By using Meta AI, WhatsApp will provide its users with a short summary of messages they haven’t read yet. The feature can help to understand what the chat is about before going through the details of unread messages.

The new Message Summaries feature works by using Meta AI to scan and generate a quick overview of the unread messages in a chat. It keeps things private while offering a simple preview that its lets users to know what’s going on. WhatsApp Message Summaries with Meta AI provide quick and private summaries of unread messages in a chat. WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Platform Working on ‘Ad Preference in Status and Channel’ Feature To Give Users More Control Over Advertisements They See.

The feature can help users to catch up on conversations and employs Private Processing capabilities to ensure that the information remains secure and confidential.WhatsApp Message Summaries feature is currently rolling out in English for users in the US as the initial launch. The company plans to expand the feature to other languages and countries later in the year.

WhatsApp Private Message Summaries

WhatsApp Message Summaries uses Private Processing technology, enabling Meta AI to create summaries without either Meta or WhatsApp accessing your messages or the generated summaries. Additionally, other participants in the chat cannot see that you have summarised any unread messages. In a blog post, the Meta-owned platform said, "This means your privacy is protected at all times. At WhatsApp, we believe that you should always be in control of your experience." WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Platform Working on AI-Generated Chat Wallpapers Using Meta AI for Android Users.

WhatsApp features like Message Summaries that use Private Processing are optional and are turned off by default. Users can decide whether they want to enable these features. Additionally, WhatsApp offers Advanced Chat Privacy settings to choose which specific chats can be shared for AI features.

