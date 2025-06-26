Muharram, this festival, is considered one of the most sacred months as per the Islamic calendar. Muharram 2025 is expected to fall June 27, depending on the visibility crescent moon. Muharram marks the start of the new Islamic year. This festival holds profound spiritual and historical importance in remembering the martyrdom of Imam Hussain in the Battle of Karbala. Imam Hussain was the grandson of Prophet Muhammad. People from all Muslim communities celebrate this day with solemnity and complete devotion. It is believed that Muharram is a time for reflection, mourning, and prayers for peace and justice. On the other hand, many choose to welcome the new year with grace and beauty by applying Mehndi designs to their hands. In this article, we bring you the beautiful Muharram 2025 mehndi designs for both your front and back hands. You can try any Muharram mehndi designs like Arabic henna patterns, floral mehendi ideas and beautiful designs to welcome the Islamic New Year. When Is Muharram 2025? Know Islamic New Year Date and Significance of the Month That Marks the Beginning of the Islamic Lunar Calendar.

Well, it all depends on what kind of mehndi design you prefer for your hands. Some people want to apply simple mehendi on their hands. Also, some people love to experiment with trying new designs. Some mehndi designs range from elegant Arabic henna patterns to charming floral mehendi ideas. Is 7 July 2025 Public Holiday? 6th or 7th, When and How Is Muharram Date Decided?

Watch Video for Muharram Arabic Henna Patterns Design:

Watch Video of Muharram Floral Mehendi Ideas:

Watch Beautiful Arabic Designs for Front Hands:

Watch Video of Beautiful Mehndi Designs for Back Hands:

Watch Video Muharram Unique Mehendi Design:

On Muharram 2025, you can also make your hands look more beautiful with some stunning mehendi designs. It is true that applying mehendi on your back and front hands adds a touch of celebration and tradition. It is also a creative way to show your joy, culture and a heartfelt welcome to the new beginnings the Islamic New Year brings.

