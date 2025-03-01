New Delhi, March 1: Google Play Store is the leading digital marketplace for Android applications. Users can find apps across multiple categories, such as productivity, photography, music, entertainment, shopping, and more. Whether it is digital payments, gaming, or messaging, users can find numerous apps to suit their preferences.

The Play Store hosts around two million apps and games, which makes it easier for users to discover and download apps according to their preferences. Last week, JioHotstar, Meesho, WhatsApp, PhonePe, and Instagram topped the list of top free apps. This week, the most downloaded free apps include JioHotstar, Kuku TV, Kuku FM, Miracle of Mind - Sadhguru, and Meesho. Google Play Store Top Free Apps List: JioHotstar, Meesho, WhatsApp, PhonePe and Instagram Among Most Downloaded Play Store Apps This Week.

JioHotstar

Disney+ Hotstar has now become JioHotstar as JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar have joined forces to launch a brand-new OTT platform. The merger provides its users with an enhanced streaming experience by offering a vast collection of sports and entertainment in one place. On Play Store, JioHotstar has a 4.1-star rating, over 12.3 million reviews, and more than 500 million downloads. The platform brings exclusive entertainment content and premium sports events.

Kuku TV

Kuku TV is a video app, which offers premium HD shows, movies, and short videos designed specifically for smartphones. Kuku TV brings a cinema-quality experience for its users to naturally hold their devices with its unique vertical viewing format. On Google Play Store, Kuku TV has a 4.4-star rating, with over 50, 600 reviews and more than 10 million downloads. The platform delivers entertainment by making high-quality content accessible in a mobile-friendly format.

Kuku FM

Kuku FM is a popular audio content platform that offers a wide range of audiobooks, original audio shows, and series in seven languages over 15 genres. The app offers various categories which include finance, investment, business, religion, spirituality, and more. Users can explore content for learning, relaxation, history, and drama. On Google Play, Kuku FM has a 4.3-star rating based on 1.24 million reviews and has surpassed 50 million downloads.

Miracle of Mind - Sadhguru

Miracle of Mind - Sadhguru is a meditation app designed to help its users to establish a daily meditation routine with 7 minutes a day. It features a guided meditation programme by Sadhguru to offer clear, step-by-step instructions suitable for beginners. On Google Play Store, the app has a 4.9-star rating, based on 17,900 reviews, and has been downloaded over 1 million times. Google Play Store Top Free Apps List: JioHotstar, Instagram, WhatsApp, Truecaller and Meesho Among Most Downloaded Play Store Apps This Week.

Meesho

Meesho is an online shopping and reselling platform that allows users to shop for stylish lifestyle products at the lowest wholesale prices. It offers a wide range of products for online shopping at an affordable price for everyone. Apart from shopping, Meesho also enables users to earn money by reselling products to friends and family. On Google Play Store, Meesho has a 4.5-star rating with 4.77 million reviews and has surpassed 500 million downloads.

