Honor, the Huawei Technologies owned smartphone maker is rumoured to launch its Honor Play 5 smartphone soon. Yesterday, a report revealed several renders of the device and today, a new report has shared its new specifications. As per the report, Honor Play 5 will be launched soon in China. Honor Play 20 With 5,000mAh Battery Launched in China.

Honor Play 5 (Photo Credits: GSM Arena)

The smartphone is expected to come with a 6.53-inch FHD+ OLED waterdrop notch display and could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset. For photography, the handset will get a 64MP main camera, an 8MP secondary shooter and a pair of 2MP shooters.

The report also reveals that the device will come with a side-facing fingerprint scanner and volume buttons on the right side. As of now, there is not much information about the Honor Play 5. Coming to the pricing, the handset is likely to be priced higher than the recently launched Honor Play 5T Youth. Honor Play 5T Youth costs CNY 1,299 (Rs 14,865).

