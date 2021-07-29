Search engines like Google give preference to websites that have less bouncing rate and have paced uploading aspects. The users also spend more time on those websites that load easily. A quick website resonates with a highly user friendly website — anything with high user-friendliness results in bringing more visitors, which eventually reflects in profits.

Statistically,39% of users will stop visiting the website if it doesn't load quickly or spends more than four seconds. Precisely, the success of the website majorly depends on the loading speed. A major aspect that affects the speed of the website is the images. Every website comprises 75% of images. If the loading time of these images is more, then the traffic of the same would be less. Irrespective of the impressive Search Engine Optimization (SEO), content quality, and other major factors, it wouldn't work if the website is slow.

The web world was radically growing. A passionate software developer, Himalaya Saxena , analyzed the upcoming issue of the development industry. He came up with the idea of a website that will optimize the image and help developers speed up the website's performance. All this gave birth to Highcompress in 2017. The website is India's first unique saas Artificial Intelligence (AI) based image optimizer. It has proven to be the best development of the time. Users who have tried Highcompress have lauded the quality of image it produces after compression. Ideally, compressed images diminish the quality of the image. However, with Highcompress, the quality is minorly compromised, keeping the user-friendliness intact.

The website optimizes the image size to improve the downloading speed on the user's browser. According to research, any fast loading website is relatively more popular than a website with great content and brilliant SEO but takes more than usual time in loading. Apparently, the pace of loading is the key to success in the digital world.

Lately, search engines like Google have revamped the Page Experience Update. The update has prioritized the page speed over other standards. This means the website with easy loading time would rank better. The impending update speculation also has a special place for website speed. Undeniably, loading a website timely is a crucial aspect.

As per the statistics, 94% of businesses that majorly operate online have included image size and quality as their crucial part of marketing strategy for the upcoming period. Also, a similar number of people find blogs with relevant images more attractive. On the contrary, approximately forty-six percent of the users haven't visited the poorly performing website. Almost 39% percent of the online visitors return to the search engine if the image is taking time to load.

As a developer, Himalaya Saxena had encountered similar trouble in his past. He knew that the web world was going to prosper with constant upgrades. However, the delay in website loading needed serious attention. Within a year, Highcompress was approved by the WordPress plugin and now with highest rating on wordpress in image compression section. Himalaya Saxena has undoubtedly hit a milestone with his vision. His accomplishment doesn't stop here, and he is one of the brains behind the Confessout application. Himalaya Saxena often get invited by Google Adsense for various Google events.

Highcompress is helping approximately fifty thousand website owners in speeding up their websites and user count increasing rapidly day by day, Highcompress speeds up the website loading and spikes the Search Engine Optimization (SEO) scores. At the personal level, Himalaya Saxena works as a freelance developer. His vision for the upcoming time gave many websites the opportunity to grow.