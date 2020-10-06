Do you love using Instagram? How long have you been using this photo-sharing application? Some of you may have recently joined, but the application was launched exactly a decade ago on October 6, 2010! If you have been using the application right from the start, then you'd know the many changes this photo-sharing social media platform has seen in the past years. So on its 10th birthday, the application gives you a chance to change the logo or the icon of the app on your phone. If you want to keep the old Instagram icons as your logo of the app, then we tell you how to go about it.

One of the latest features that Instagram introduced is the Reels, the short-video making format. On its 10th birthday, the app dropped several other new feature for users. It include Stories Map, Hiding Potentially Offensive Comments and Expanding Nudge Warnings. This will be an even more friendly interface of the app. We give you steps to change the look of your Instagram icons to classic old ones.

How to Change Instagram Logo/Icon on The Phone?

Open Instagram and click on your profile.

Now to the Settings Section and Pull it Down.

Once you pull it, there will be a 'Celebrate With Us' section.

It features the list of icons along with the Year in which it was functioning.

Click on the icon that you want and done. You will see the message "You have changed the icon for Instagram."

In case, you are not getting the option, check if you have the latest update installed on your phone.

Here's a Video Tutorial:

So, it is pretty simple. Just ensure you have the latest update and you can relive the good old look of the Instagram icon for a while. Don't forget to share the trick with your friends.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 06, 2020 06:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).