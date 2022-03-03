The kind of utility and benefits the NFT club and community offer has earned great headlines for NFT Llama as the founder, CEO, and influencer. There are tons of success stories in the world, but do all of them go ahead in inspiring the world, especially the budding talents? Well, definitely, there are a few that make more strides and help others believe in their dreams.

Creating success in the vast and ever-growing Defi space can get even more challenging, but professionals and influencers like NFT Llama (https://twitter.com/NFTLlama) have been changing the game of NFTs and how. They are instilling more hope, positivity, and motivation in budding talents in the industry and ultimately inspiring them in multiple ways. NFT Llama has been doing just that with his unique NFT club and community called Llamaverse.

The team at Llamaverse, under the leadership of NFT Llama, who serves as the founder and CEO of the club, has been working committedly towards providing their holders with a top-notch NFT experience. They aim to provide the best and most valuable utility and education to them to help them reach the next level of growth and success in the industry. Besides that, Llamaverse also stands unique because it intends to connect with other communities to pass on some of its benefits to other projects in the NFT space. The roadmap of the NFT club and community is already created and is a 4000 Genesis collection, offering $SPIT token, breeding, gamification, utility, alpha, and much more.

Recently, Llamaverse purchased 11 @Worldwide_WEB3 apartments. As they would roll out their smart contract interoperability functions, Llamaverse would look for ways to involve their holders, yield future tokens out to holders, and more functionality would mean more benefits.

Talking about the utility at the NFT club, NFT Llama says that it will provide SPIT Buddies, where after its launch, they will seek cross-community collaborations to allow both the holders to easily integrate within both of their communities. It also includes SPIT Token, which is seen at the core of the whole ecosystem. They will provide Access to Tools, offering a range of utility for tracking the overall market. Besides this, they will provide SPIT Marketplace, where the holders will have access to a marketplace and can purchase items with $SPIT.