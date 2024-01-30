New Delhi, January 30: Instagram is preparing up to introduce a new feature called "Flipside". This feature might allow users to create a secondary profile linked to their main account, offering a more private space for sharing content with selected followers.

According to a report of Times of India, the head of Instagram, Adam Mosseri, has indicated that the photo-sharing platform is currently working on a feature referred to as "Flipside". The feature is expected to transform user's private and personal accounts, commonly known as "finstas", into a new product feature. "Flipside" is likely to integrate such accounts into a product feature of the app. Meta AI Releases ‘Code Llama 70B’ Powerful Open-Source Coding Tool for Developers and Researchers, Likely To Rival GitHub Copilot: Reports.

Initially, it was noticed that Instagram was working on the development of this feature during 2023, though the company indicated back then that it was simply an internal prototype not intended for public release. Adam Mosseri has also indicated that the platform is initiating trials for this new feature, aiming to evaluate user response.

Instagram's 'Flipside' function is similar to the idea of a "finsta," which is a secondary private account that users manage in addition to their primary public profile. This feature might offer the convenience of having privacy without the necessity of creating an entirely separate account.

Users are likely to have the option to customise and alter their "Flipside" profile with a distinct profile picture, name, and biography that differ from those on their public profile. Instagram users is also likely to have the option to select particular friends to gain access to this space. Users might also have the option to "remove everyone" from their Flipside, as per a report of Zee News. Apple’s Upcoming iOS 18 Software Update Expected To Be Announced at WWDC Event With ‘Biggest’ Update in the iPhone History.

Mosseri added in a Threads post, saying, "We're not even sure we'll launch it on Instagram." "On one hand it feels good to create a clear space that feels more private. On the other hand, it's yet another way to reach a smaller audience on top of secondary accounts and Close Friends. We'll see how people respond in the test, and iterate forward,"

