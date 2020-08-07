New Delhi, August 7: Around 20GBs of Intel's confidential data has been leaked by an anonymous hacker and has been doing rounds on the internet and social media platforms. According to Tom's Hardware, the link of 20GB confidential files and intellectual property of the US-based chipmaker has been shared on Twitter by the leaker. The link was first shared on Telegram. Intel Acquires Rivet Networks to Ensure Fast & Secure WI-Fi Connectivity for Smooth Gaming & Streaming Experience.

The hacker mentioned that most of the files “have NOT been published ANYWHERE before and are classified as confidential, under NDA or Intel Restricted Secret." Adding that the protected-zip in the folder can be accessed using "Intel123" or "intel123". The hacker dubbed the release as "Intel exconfidential Lake Platform Release ;)," Tom's Hardware reported.

Meanwhile, Intel said that the leak appears to be coming from "Intel Resource and Design Center, which hosts information for use by our customers, partners and other external parties who have registered for access. We believe an individual with access downloaded and shared this data.”

The leaker in the post also encourages the downloaders to look for "backdoors" in some of the Intel's source code and also provided a sample clip of one such listing. The link is widely shared on Twitter, however, users should be cautious while downloading a file from an untrusted site.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 07, 2020 05:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).