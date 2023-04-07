New Delhi, April 7 : The smartphone market is always abuzz with innumerable new arrivals. Chinese smartphone maker vivo is also keeping up with the high paced market by bringing in tons of cool phones. Now, it is come to light that the company is working on the new flagship X90S model.

The vivo X90 series is a fairly new smartphone range, and it is expected a new model will be launching the market soon. As per the reports, this will be the vivo X90S and it will pack in some punchy specs. Read on to know more. Realme Narzo N55 Launch Date and Design Officially Revealed; Check Out All Key Details.

vivo X90S flagship Smartphone Details:

The new upcoming vivo X90S flagship smartphone model is tipped to get powered by Mediatek’s upcoming Dimensity 9200+ chipset, which is said to be punchier that the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. Google’s All-New AI Chatbot To Interact With People Soon; Get Ready To Be Surrounded by Artificially Intelligent Friends.

The upcoming X90S phone will be the second model after vivo’s sub-brand iQOO’s Neo8 Pro handset to be coming powered by the upcoming processor that is tipped to be slightly more powerful than the conventional Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.

As per the latest reports, the new upcoming Dimensity 9200+ will be scoring around 1,350,000 points on AnTuTu, which is a number that well surpasses the figures of highly equipped flagship smartphones including the vivo X90 Pro and the latest Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, which are among the most powerful Android handsets on the market at present.

However, only the processor along cannot make a smartphone all powerful in terms of overall performance and speed at multi-tasking. Hence, we still need to wait till Mediatek announces its new chipset and we get to know more details about vivo’s new flagship model. Nevertheless, it can be said that the new upcoming vivo X90S flagship model is preparing to be a killer phone. We can soon expect more details to be revealed.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 07, 2023 03:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).