The Chinese smartphone brand iQoo recently launched the much-awaited iQoo 7 series in the Indian market. The iQoo 7 series includes two smartphones - iQoo 7 5G and iQoo 7 Legend 5G. The pre-orders for both the phones will begin from May 1, 2021 at midnight onwards. The vanilla iQoo 7 is essentially a rebranded iQoo Neo 5 that was launched in the Chinese market last month. The iQoo 7 Legend, on the other hand, is designed in partnership with BMW M Motorsport racing. It is very similar to the model that was introduced in China in January. iQOO 7 5G Series Smartphones Launched in India Starting at Rs 31,990.

As far as prices are concerned, the iQoo 7 5G phone is priced at Rs 31,990 for the 8GB + 128GB variant. While the 8GB + 256GB model costs Rs 33,990, the top-end 12GB + 256GB variant is priced at Rs 35,990. The iQoo 7 Legend 5G phone is priced at Rs 39,990 and Rs 43,990 for the 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB variant, respectively.

The phone will be made available exclusively via Amazon. As a part of pre-order offers, the e-commerce giant is providing flat Rs 2000 off on ICICI bank credit cards and EMI transactions. There's also flat Rs 2000 off with Amazon coupons along with no-cost EMI up to 6 months.

Just a few hours to go before we set new performance benchmarks. iQOO 7 Series pre-order starts tonight 00:00 hrs. Get ready for exclusive pre-order offers. Know more- https://t.co/jU71LZz144 pic.twitter.com/ZzDUx3n5A4 — iQOO India (@IqooInd) April 30, 2021

In terms of specifications-wise, both the phones will sport a 6.62-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The regular iQoo 7 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, while the iQoo 7 Legend gets the flagship Snapdragon 888 SoC. Both the chipsets come clubbed with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB storage.

For photography, both handsets get triple rear cameras, but they differ in terms of sensors. The iQoo 7 gets a 48MP primary sensor along with a 13MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2MP mono sensor. The bigger iQoo 7 Legend phone comes equipped with a 48MP primary sensor, assisted by two 13MP snappers. For selfies and video calls, there is a 16MP shooter on both iQoo 7 series phones. It is backed by a 4,400mAh battery while the iQoo 7 Legend packs a 4000 mAh battery. Both get 66W fast charging technology.

