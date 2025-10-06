New Delhi, October 6: iQOO Neo 11 is expected to launch soon, alongside the company’s flagship iQOO 15. These smartphones might launch later this month in China. It is said to be positioned below the iQOO 15, and the smartphone is likely to offer an affordable option with advanced features. iQOO Neo 11 is expected to come with a 2K display, which is likely to be powered by a Snapdragon processor.

While the iQOO 15 is reportedly set for an India launch around November, there is no official information yet on whether the Neo 11 will be available outside China. As per a report of Hindustan Times, the iQOO Neo 11 price may be around 2,500 Yuan (around INR 31,210). Realme 15 Pro 5G Game of Thrones Limited Edition To Launch on October 8 With Medieval Design, Ice & Fire-Themed UI and Limited Edition Gifting Box; Check Details.

iQOO Neo 11 Specifications and Features (Expected)

As per reports, the iQOO Neo 11 is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. It may feature a 6.8-inch OLED display with 2K resolution. The smartphone is likely to include a 7,500 mAh battery with 100W fast charging support. The device could come with an ultrasonic in-screen fingerprint sensor, and it is also expected to feature IP68 certification to provide protection against dust and water. The smartphone is expected to feature a capable camera setup to deliver high-quality photos and videos. Vivo V60e Price in India Leaked Ahead of Launch on October 7; Check Specifications and Features.

iQOO 15 Specifications and Features (Expected)

iQOO 15 will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, and it may come with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage options. The device will likely feature a 6.8-inch LTPO AMOLED display. It may offer 2K resolution and up to 144Hz of refresh rate. The smartphone will likely feature a triple setup, which may include a 50MP primary lens, a 50MP ultra-wide, and a 50MP telephoto lens.

