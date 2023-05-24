New Delhi, May 24: Apple is all ready to commence its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) this year on June 5, which will go on till June 9. Apple WWDC 2023 will kick start with a keynote, and the tech giant has already sent media invites for the mega event.

The most awaited annual Apple event will be held at the tech giant's Apple Park headquarters in California with select audience. However, the event will be open to all the audience to watch all over the world, as it will be broadcasted live on Apple TV app. The WWDC 2023 keynote will be streamed on developer.apple.com/wwdc23 and Apple's official YouTube channel as well. Here’s all we know so far. Apple Hiring! Apple Recruiting Professionals in Generative AI Space, Set To Join AI Battle With Its Own Chatbot To Rival ChatGPT and Bard.

Apple WWDC 2023 – Expected Announcements

The Cupertino-based tech giant is expected to make announcements on new features, new tools, software updates, AI-based updates and new product launches.

This year’s WWDC is likely to witness the beta version launch of the new iOS 17, iPadOS, MacOS and WatchOS before public release. The highly anticipated and long awaited mixed-reality headset is expected to be unveiled during the event. Apple’s mixed-reality headset, also speculated to be called the Reality Pro is expected to cost somewhere around $3,000 (approx. Rs 24,8,121).

Apart from the AR/VR headset, the highly speculated 15-inch MacBook Air and high-end Mac Pro are also expected to debut or previewed at the event. These notebooks are expected to get powered by a new chip called the M2 Ultra. As per the reports, this new chip would be the successor to the M1 Ultra. Apple iPhone 16 To Look Reminiscent of iPhone 12 With Vertically Stacked Cameras Say Latest Speculations.

Apart from these expected software and hardware announcements, developers will be able to meet the Apple engineers, developers and experts throughout the event learning about the new and upcoming innovations, and how to make use of Apple’s new software updates and new features to help them develop new apps, games and services. During the WWDC, Apple will be opening doors to the developers to understand new tech innovations that the company is working on offering deeper insights and sharing knowledge.

