BBK Group-owned iQOO will officially launch its iQOO Z3 5G smartphone in India today. The phone was in the Chinese market this March. The company has been teasing the device on its official Twitter account and on the Amazon India website which reveals its key specifications. The virtual launch event will commence at 12 noon via iQOO India's official YouTube channel. Users can also watch the live broadcast of the event here by clicking on the below-embedded video. iQOO Z3 5G To Feature 64MP Triple Rear Camera Setup & 55W Flash Charging Support.

iQOO Z3 5G will feature a 6.58-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2408x1080 pixels and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The handset comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

iQOO Z3 5G (Photo Credits: iQOO)

For photography, it will get a 64MP main shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP snapper. At the front, there is a 16MP camera for selfies and video calls.

iQOO Z3 5G (Photo Credits: iQOO)

The phone will come packed with a 4,400mAh battery with 55W fast charging support. Connectivity options might include 4G LTE, 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1 and a USB Type-C port. Coming to the pricing, iQOO Z3 5G could be priced at Rs 21,990 for the 8GB + 128GB variant whereas the top-end model is likely to be priced at Rs 23,990.

