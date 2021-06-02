iQOO Z3 5G smartphone is confirmed to be launched in India on June 8, 2021. The company has been teasing the device on its official Twitter account revealing its key specifications. Now the company has released two new teasers of the phone which reveals its camera module and charging. As per the new teasers, iQOO Z3 5G will feature a 64MP triple rear camera setup and 55W flash charging support. In addition to these features, the Amazon India listing also reveals that the handset can be charged up to 50 percent in just 19 minutes. iQOO Z3 5G India Launch Scheduled for June 8, 2021; Check Expected Prices, Features & Specifications.

iQOO Z3 5G (Photo Credits: Amazon India)

The device will come powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 768 5G chipset. For optics, the phone will flaunt a 64MP main camera with an ISOCELL GW3 sensor. It will support 4K video recording at 60fps, EFB autofocus tracking and Super Night Mode.

iQOO Z3 5G (Photo Credits: iQOO)

#iQOOZ3 is #Fullyloaded with 64MP AF Main Camera, which captures everything that meets the eye! With EFB Autofocus, Super Night Mode and 4K videos at 60FPS, capture and see every detail come to life. Launching on 8th June, 12PM. Get https://t.co/0YvhCL5cCM#iQOO pic.twitter.com/hAzz5NBfad — iQOO India (@IqooInd) June 2, 2021

The other two camera sensors will include an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP lens. At the front, there could be a 16MP snapper for selfies and video calls. The handset is expected to flaunt a 6.58-inch FHD+ LCD display with a resolution of 2408x1080 pixels.

Get ready for every moment to be Fast & Furious. #Fullyloaded iQOO Z3 launching on 8th June, 12 pm. Can’t wait for the fun to begin! Get Notified: https://t.co/dOGshl0b0P#Comingsoon #Zzzpeed #iQOOZ3 pic.twitter.com/C516oewx8k — iQOO India (@IqooInd) June 2, 2021

iQOO Z3 5G India Launch (Photo Credits: iQOO)

Connectivity options might include Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi, a 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C charging port. There could also be a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. iQOO Z3 5G is expected to come packed with a 4,400mAh battery. The smartphone is likely to be priced from Rs 18,800 for the 6GB + 128GB whereas the top-end model could cost Rs 22,200 for the 8GB + 256GB variant.

