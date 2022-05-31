iQOO has officially launched the Neo 6 5G smartphone today in India. The latest offering from iQOO is available for purchase via Amazon India and the company's official website. Customers purchasing the handset will get a discount of Rs 3,000 using ICICI Bank credit, debit card and EMI transactions. In addition to this, buyers will also get a Rs 1,000 discount via Amazon coupons. iQOO Neo 6 5G India Launch Today, Watch LIVE Streaming Here.

In terms of specifications, iQOO Neo 6 5G features a 6.62-inch FHD+ E4 AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. It comes powered by a Snapdragon 870 SoC coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

Seize the Neo #PowerToWin. The all-new #iQOONeo6 with industry-leading Snapdragon 870 5G & 80W FlashCharge can be yours now! Starting at Rs.25,990*. The sale is live now on @amazonIN Buy Now: https://t.co/wHF2wk4tm1#iQOO #AmazonSpecials *Incl. Bank Offer & Amazon Coupon Discount pic.twitter.com/Rp4aeBTqCV — iQOO India (@IqooInd) May 31, 2022

For photography, the device gets a 64MP primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro lens. Upfront, there is a 16MP selfie lens.

iQOO Neo 6 comes packed with a 4,700mAh battery with 80W FlashCharging support. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS and a USB Type-C port. Coming to the pricing, iQOO Neo 6 5G is priced at Rs 29,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model and Rs 33,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 31, 2022 01:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).