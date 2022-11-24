New Delhi, November 24 : Indian multinational electronics company, Lava International is known for offering highly affordable smartphones. The company has recently launched the Lava Blaze 5G tauted to be the most affordable 5G phone in the country, and is going to launch another smartphone - Blaze NXT.

The new Lava Blaze NXT smartphone has already got its launch page live on Amazon India to let all the prospective buyers know about it. Read on to know all the available details about the Lava Blaze NXT. Lava Blaze Affordable Smartphone Launched in India at Rs 8,699.

Lava Blaze NXT – Launch Date Specifications & Features :

The teaser image of the Lava Blaze NXT on Amazon offers only a peek into the rear design of the device. The image announces the unveiling time of the Blaze NXT to be midnight i.e. 12am November 25 in India.

The new Lava Blaze NXT is rumoured to flaunt a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with HD+ resolution.

It is expected to get powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G37 processor with integrated IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU.

The Blaze NXT is speculated to boast a triple-rear camera system with a 13MP sensor paired with other two cams along with a reported 13MP front camera.

The device is tipped to draw its juice from a 5000mAh battery pack with 10W fast charging support with a reported USB Type-C port similar to the elder sibling Blaze along with a 3.5mm audio jack.

As per reports, the Blaze NXT would be available in a 4GB + 64GB configuration and would be priced under the very affordable range of Rs 10,000 in India. Lava Blaze 5G Unveiled at IMC, To Be Priced at Around Rs 10,000.

With such low pricing and decent features and good connectivity, the Lava Blaze NXT will be a really interesting launch, if it actually gets all that are claimed by the reports. Now, only time will tell, if it will be a success in the home market or not.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 24, 2022 01:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).