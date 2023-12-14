New Delhi, December 14: Indian smartphone maker Lava has launched its latest budget smartphone, the Lava Yuva 3 Pro, in India today. The Lava Yuva 3 Pro has impressive specifications like a 50MP AI triple rear camera, 90Hz display, and 18W fast charging support.

Homegrown brand Lava is trying to make a mark with affordable yet feature-rich smartphones. The newly launched Lava Yuva 3 Pro attempts to disrupt the budget smartphone segment with its premium design and capable camera setup. ASUS ROG Phone 8 To Be Unveiled on January 8: Check New Design, Expected Specifications and Other Details Here.

The Lava Yuva 3 Pro

Introducing Yuva 3 Pro: The Gold Standard of smartphone is finally here! Price: ₹8,999 Available at your nearby retail outlets & Lava E-store #Yuva3Pro #LavaMobiles #ProudlyIndian pic.twitter.com/5YqzPnH3bU — Lava Mobiles (@LavaMobile) December 14, 2023

Lava Yuva 3 Pro Features and Specifications:

The Lava Yuva 3 Pro has a 6.5-inch HD+ punch hole display with a 90Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling and transitions. It is powered by a UNISOC T616 octa-core processor coupled with 8GB of RAM (and expandable 8GB RAM) for efficient multitasking.

In the camera department, the Yuva 3 Pro features a dual rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP AI primary sensor. There is also an 8MP selfie camera on the front. The phone packs several camera modes like Night, Portrait, Panorama, Slow Motion, Timelapse, and more.

The phone runs on Android 13 out of the box and comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and face unlock feature for quick biometric authentication. It packs a large 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support via a USB Type-C port.

The Lava Yuva 3 Pro offers a clean interface without bloatware, ensuring smooth operation and maximum storage availability for apps and media that matter to the user. The auto call recording feature is adding to its practicality, which is becoming increasingly valuable for personal and professional record-keeping. Performance-wise, the smartphone has an AnTuTu benchmark score surpassing 250,000, indicating a robust capability in handling everyday tasks and applications. Realme C67 5G Launched in India With 120Hz Display: From Specifications To Design and Price, Here’s Everything To Know About Realme’s New Smartphone.

Lava Yuva 3 Pro Price and Colour Options:

The Lava Yuva 3 Pro has been priced competitively at Rs 8,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. Aesthetically, the device doesn't shy away from making a statement. It's available in three colour options: Desert Gold, Forest Viridian, and Meadow Purple, each adding a unique flair to the device's design.

