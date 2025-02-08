San Francisco, February 8: Meta already hinted at potential layoffs and its plans to focus on artificial intelligence (AI) in 2025. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said that 2025 would be an "intense" year, and he was excited about it during an all-hands meeting. Last month, the company informed a 5% reduction of workforce this year. Meta layoffs are expected to start from next week as the social media giant moves forward with its plans. The reports said that despite the job cuts, Meta hiring would not stop as the company may onboard more machine learning engineers.

The reports have stated that the new round of Meta layoffs will start on February 10, 2025. The tech giant is anticipated to send notices to all the affected staff members on Monday at 5:00 AM local time. The layoffs might not affect employees from countries like France, Netherlands, Italy, and Germany amid local regulations. However, the other countries will get notifications soon. Infosys Layoffs: Indian Tech Giant Lays Off 700 Campus Recruits Following Multiple Failed Attempts at Clearing Internal Assessment, Say Reports.

Meta layoffs are expected to affect nearly a dozen more countries from Africa, Asia, and Europe between February 11 and February 18, 2025. Last month, Meta announced its plans to reduce 5% of the workforce's "lowest performing" employees. The latest round, based on performance, is set to affect employees from various departments. The reports have hinted that on Monday, Meta would keep offices open and not provide any more details about its decision.

Besides hiring machine learning engineers, Mark Zuckerberg's Meta is expected to recruit 'business critical' engineering roles after laying off some of its employees in the latest round. Currently, the exact number of people affected by the job cuts is not known; however, it could be within hundreds of thousands. Meta's internal memo also indicated that the company aimed to make hiring engineers faster. Boeing Layoffs: Aerospace Giant To Cut 400 Jobs As NASA Expected To End SLS Contracts Amid Adjustments in NASA’s Artemis Program, Cost Expectations.

According to the statement made by Meta last month, 5% layoffs at the company represented around 3,000 employees from its current estimated 72,000 workforce. Depending on the time zones of different locations, the news is expected to reach employees from other regions until February 18, 2025.

