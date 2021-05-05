Micromax In Note 1 smartphone was introduced in the country around six months ago at a starting price of Rs 10,999. The Indian smartphone maker has now revised the prices of the phone. The budget smartphone now sees an upward revision in prices by Rs 500. It is important to note that the price hike is applicable for the base variant only. Unlike Flipkart which is selling the phone at an older price, the new retail price has been updated on the official website. Micromax In 1 With MediaTek Helio G80 SoC Launched in India at Rs 10,499.

The main highlights of the phone are a 6.67-inch FHD+ display, MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, Android 10 OS, 48MP quad-cameras, and a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. The 4GB + 64GB variant of the In Note 1 is now priced at Rs 11,499. However, the 4GB + 128GB variant retails at the same price of Rs 12,499. The phone comes in two shades - white and green.

In terms of specifications, it comes with a 6.67-inch FHD+ punch-hole LCD screen sporting an aspect ratio of 21:9. Under the hood, there is a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC which comes paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of inbuilt storage. It runs on Android 10 OS out of the box, with a provision to upgrade onto Android 11.

Micromax In Note 10 (Photo Credits: Micromax)

For photos and videos, there is a quad-camera setup at the rear. It includes a 48MP primary sensor, a 5MP wide-angle lens, and two 2MP sensors. The front camera is a16MP wide-angle for selfies and video chats. It is fuelled by a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging as well as provision for reverse charging.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 05, 2021 12:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).