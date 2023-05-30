New Delhi, May 30: Vivo has finally launched the global variant of the Vivo Y78 5G. It is expected to hit stores very soon.

The new smartphone sports a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400 × 1080 pixels, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a centre-positioned punch-hole cutout. Redmi Note 12T Pro Launched With 144Hz Display, 64MP Omnivision Camera: From Price to Specs, All You Need To Know.

The Vivo Y78 5G global variant is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset, Adreno GPU, 8GB RAM, and 256GB internal storage. It runs Android 13 OS with Funtouch OS 13 on top.

The new handset is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 44W fast wired charging support. Connectivity options include 5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, USB Type-C, and NFC.

In terms of dimensions, the Vivo Y78 5G global variant measures 164.3 x 74.8 x 7.9mm and weighs 177 grams. It will be available in Flare Black and Dreamy Gold colour options. OnePlus 11 5G, Redmi Note 12 5G, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G on List of 5G Smartphones Now Available With Huge Discounts.

Additional features include an in-display fingerprint sensor, a 16MP front camera, and a triple rear camera setup with a 64MP primary camera and two 2MP cameras.

