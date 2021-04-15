Motorola, the Lenovo owned smartphone maker is planning to launch its G series in India. The company released a video teaser of the G Series on its official Twitter account. Motorola has not mentioned the names of the upcoming devices but the video teaser reveals two smartphones. These two phones could be Moto G Stylus (2021), Moto G Play (2021) or Moto G Power (2021) which were launched in the US this January. These phones could also be Moto G60 or Moto G40 Fusion that haven't debuted yet. Motorola Edge S With 64MP Quad Rear Cameras Launched; Check Prices, Features & Specifications.

Motorola India Tweet Reads, "The coveted path to glory is the one filled with most memories. #GetSetG to treasure them with our two most awaited launches. Stay tuned to know more." Apart from this, the company has not revealed any information about its G Series. we expect the company to announce an official launch date soon.

The coveted path to glory is the one filled with most memories. #GetSetG to treasure them with our two most awaited launches. Stay tuned to know more. pic.twitter.com/Kqrnmolgnn — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) April 14, 2021

The company launched three devices in the US in January 2021 - Moto G Stylus (2021), Moto G Play (2021) or Moto G Power (2021) smartphones. The Moto G Stylus gets a quad rear camera setup and comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 SoC. Moto G Power comes with a triple rear camera setup and is powered by a Snapdragon 662 chipset. Moto G Play (2021) is an affordable handset with Snapdragon 460 SoC. On the other hand, Moto G60 will reportedly feature a 6.78-inch FHD+ display, a Snapdragon 732G chipset, 6GB RAM, 128GB storage, a triple rear camera module, a 32MP front shooter and a 6,000mAh battery.

