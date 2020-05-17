Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite Smartphone Launching in India on May 21; Expected Prices, Features & Specifications

Motorola G8 Power Lite (Photo Credits: Flipkart)

Motorola is gearing up for the launch of the Moto G8 Power Lite smartphone in India. The phone maker is scheduled to launch the smartphone in the country on May 21, 2020. Notably, the company will also be introducing the Motorola Edge+ phone in the country on May 19. Though the company hasn't made any official announcements yet, the launch of the handset has been confirmed by Flipkart as the e-retailer has listed the Moto G8 Power Lite on the website revealing the launch date. The smartphone made its global debut last month. Motorola Edge Plus Smartphone To Be Launched in India on May 19.

The new Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite smartphone is priced at EUR 169, which is approximately Rs 13,870 in India. The India prices for the smartphone are likely to be in line with global pricing. Moreover, the smartphone will be sold online exclusively via Flipkart. The e-commerce giant hasn't revealed any offers or other details about the device yet. The smartphone is expected to be offered in two colour options - Royal Blue and Arctic Blue.

As far as the specifications are concerned, the handset comes with a 6.5-inch IPS LCD Max Vision screen featuring a waterdrop-style notch with HD+ resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, there is a MediaTek Helio P35 chipset that is paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. The company also offers provision for memory expansion via microSD card slot.

Coming to the camera department, the handset gets a triple camera module at the rear comprising of a 16MP primary lens with f/2.0 aperture. The setup is assisted with a 2MP macro lens and 2MP depth sensor. The camera offers dual camera bokeh, face beauty, HDR, Google Lens, and more. At the front, there is an 8MP camera for video calling and selfies. The smartphone employs a massive 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast charging support. The handset runs on Android 9 Pie OS. For connectivity, it gets dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, a micro USB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.