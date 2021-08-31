Netflix, the online content streaming platform is rolling out support for the UPI AutoPay feature in India. With the help of this feature, users will be able to pay for a monthly subscription using their UPI ID, usually, a name or phone number accompanied by '@ok' and the name of the UPI linked bank. Netflix’s Fast Laughs Launched for iOS Users To Take On TikTok.

Netflix UPI AutoPay Feature (Photo Credits: Netflix)

This is the first time that the UPI AutoPay feature is made available on the Netflix app and website. Both new and existing members will be able to opt for this feature by heading to the 'Bill' section > 'Billing Details'. Prior to the launch of the UPI AutoPay feature, Netflix only supported credit and debit cards from Visa, MasterCard, Diners Club and American Express. Netflix users can also subscribe via a partner including Vi, Airtel, Reliance Jio.

As the UPI AutoPay feature supports recurring transactions, subscribers need not worry about paying manually every month. With the introduction of UPI AutoPay, Netflix India hopes that it will give subscribers more flexibility. The company's goal is to give more freedom and control to a user so that they can watch their favourite stories whenever they want, without ads.

