New Honor 8A Smartphone With MediaTek Helio P35 Chipset & 3020 mAh Battery Listed Online

Honor, the sub-brand of Huawei launched the Honor Play 8A in the Chinese market last year. Now, the company is planning to launch the upgraded version in the UK, which will be called Honor 8A 2020. Ahead of the launch, the smartphone has been listed on the UK retail website Clove. According to the listing on the website, the device gets the same specifications as seen on the Honor Play 8A last year. The upgraded version of Honor 8A smartphone will get a new rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, which was not seen on the previous version. The phone will be in stock by April 15. Huawei Vision Smart TV X65 With OLED Screen & Pop-Up Camera Launched.

The smartphone listed on the Clove is a single 64GB storage option. It is offered in Blue and Black shades with a price tag of EUR 130, which is approximately Rs 10,800 inclusive of taxes.

As a reminder, the Honor Play 8A was introduced in China for CNY 799 (around Rs 8,000) for the 32GB version. While the 64GB variant retailed for CNY 999 (approximately Rs. 10,200).

As far as the specifications are concerned, the Honor 8A 2020 will sport a 6.09-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 720x1,560 pixels with an LCD panel. The retail website also confirms a waterdrop notch upfront. It will be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 chipset that is clubbed with 3GB of RAM. It will get a fingerprint scanner, which will be positioned next to the rear camera. The 2020 Honor 8A smartphone will run on EMUI 9.0, based on Android 9.0 Pie.

For optics, the upgraded Honor 8A will get a single camera setup featuring a 13MP shooter at the rear. At the front, there will be an 8MP camera featuring the waterdrop notch upfront. The phone will be backed by a 3020 mAh battery, which remains unchanged. The internal storage of a single 64GB storage variant can also be increased up to 512GB via dedicated microSD card slot. The phone will also support Face Unlock. It is important to note that the company is yet to officially announce the launch of Honor 8A 2020.