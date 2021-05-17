Realme India has introduced a new base variant of the Realme 8 5G smartphone in the country. The Realme 8 5G 4GB RAM + 64GB version is priced at Rs 13,999. It is important to note that the company introduced Realme 8 5G phone in 4GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB configurations. Apart from the storage capacity, the phone remains very similar to the other variants. It will be offered in two colours - Supersonic Blue and Supersonic Black. Realme Narzo 30 Smartphone Teased Online, To Feature 90Hz Ultra Smooth Display.

The new variant is slated to go on sale on May 18, 2021, at 12 pm IST via Realme.com. The other two variants - 4GB + 128GB & 8GB + 128GB are available at Rs 14,999 and Rs 16,999 through Flipkart, official website and offline stores.

Realme 8 5G (Photo Credits: Realme)

In terms of specifications, the phone gets a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 1,080x2,400 pixels. Under the hood, there is a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset that is paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. The internal storage can be expanded up to 1TB via microSD card.

For photography, there is a triple rear camera setup at the back. It comprises a 48MP Samsung GM1 primary sensor accompanied by two 2MP monochrome and 2MP tertiary sensor. The front camera is a 16MP shooter for selfies and video calls. It also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The Chinese phone maker packs the handset with a 5,000mAh battery supporting 18W Quick Charge fast charging technology.

