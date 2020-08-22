Nokia, an HMD Global company reportedly will be launching a new smartphone in the Indian market. A marketing material citing a new device has leaked online hinting that the company will be launching a new smartphone in India very soon. The upcoming handset will be called the Nokia C3. To recall, the phone was launched in China earlier this month. It is powered by an octa-core processor. It also gets a 3040 mAh battery with regular charging support. Nokia 5.3 Smartphone Listed on Official Website Prior to Launch; Expected Prices, Features & Specifications.

The handset gets an 8MP primary camera at the rear. At the front, there is a 5MP selfie shooter for video calls and selfies. Design-wise, the phone sports traditional bezels at the front and gets a fingerprint scanner at the rear.

As per the recent poster shared by NokiaPowerUser, the launch of the Nokia C3 phone is imminent and it may come with one-year replacement guarantee. The teaser also suggests that the handset will feature a 5.99-inch HD+ screen, big battery, an 8MP rear camera, 5MP selfie camera, rear fingerprint sensor, and Android 10 software. The smartphone will be offered in two colours - Nordic Blue and Gold Sand. The same colours are offered in China.

Nokia C3 Smartphone Launching in India Soon (Photo Credits: Nokia)

However, the poster image does not reveal the official launch event or price of the upcoming Nokia C3. But, we expect the device to be priced in India similar to the China variant. The 3GB variant of the smartphone is priced in China at CNY 699 which is around Rs 7,500.

The smartphone comes in a single variant with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage which can be expanded up to 128GB via microSD card. For connectivity, the phone gets Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, 4G, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Micro-USB port. The phone has a fingerprint scanner on the back.

