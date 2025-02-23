Mumbai, February 23: The Nothing Phone3a series, including Nothing Phone 3a and Nothing Phone 3a, is set to launch on March 4, 2025, in India. Ahead of the launch, many leaks have been made about the camera zoom capabilities, design, and overall performance. Some of the leaks online caught the attention of brand enthusiasts and were praised, while others were not so happy.

Nothing Phone 3a and Nothing Phone 3a Pro will likely have different per the leaks. The standard variant is expected to house a three-camera setup on the rear that is placed horizontally. The Pro variant will likely have a uniquely designed quad-camera setup. Overall, compared to the Nothing Phone 3a series, it will differ from the previous generation model. Apple Intelligence To Be Available in Localised English for Indian Market in April With Release of iOS 18.4, iPadOS 18.4 and macOS Sequoia 15.4

Nothing Phone 3a, Nothing Phone 3a Pro Specifications and Features

Nothing Phone 3a is expected to be launched for under INR 30,000 with the brand’s signature Glyph Interface design. It will likely feature a 6.5-inch AMOLED 120Hz display with FHD+ resolution. It could come with a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor mated with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It may run on Nothing OS 3.1, based on Android 15, offering a clean, bloatware-free UI. Nothing Phone 3a might include a 50MP primary, 50MP telephoto, an ultrawide rear camera, and a 32MP selfie camera. It may have a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast wired charging. Infinix Note 50, Infinix Note 50X, Infinix Note 50 Pro, Infinix Note 50 Pro Plus To Launch on March 3 in Global Market With AI Features; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

The Nothing Phone 3a Pro is expected to offer more to users. It may have a 120Hz 6.7-inch AMOLED QHD+ display. The processor on the device may be the same as the standard model. However, it may have 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Phone 3a Pro could have a 50MP primary camera with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP telephoto sensor. On the front, a 32MP shooter may be introduced. The battery capacity could be 5,000mAh with 50W fast charging.

