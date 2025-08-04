Bitcoin price today, on August 4, 2025, is trading at USD 1,14,783.29 as of 8:50 AM IST. The BTC price shows a small upward movement compared to earlier figures. At 3:12 AM IST the same day, Bitcoin was trading at USD 1,14,355.15. A few hours earlier, on August 3 at 8:45 PM IST, the price was at USD 1,14,017.03. The increase shows a slow and steady gain over the past few hours. The rise in Bitcoin’s price highlights the uncertain nature of the cryptocurrency market. Even with slight growth, the overall trend remains unpredictable. Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, August 04, 2025: Bajaj Auto, Ashok Leyland, Suzlon Energy Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Monday.

Bitcoin Price Today, August 4, 2025

