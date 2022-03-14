OnePlus 10 Pro is said to be launched in India soon. The device was launched in China earlier this month, and now, the Chinese phone maker will introduce it in the Indian market. According to a report from tipster Ishan Agarwal, the OnePlus 10 Pro India launch will take place on March 22 or March 24, 2022. OnePlus is also said to introduce Bullets Wireless Z2 neckband along with the OnePlus 10 Pro. OnePlus 10 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, 120Hz AMOLED Display, 80W Fast Charging Launched; Prices, Features & Specifications.

OnePlus 10 Pro (Photo Credits: OnePlus)

Ahead of its launch, specifications of the OnePlus 10 Pro have been leaked online. In terms of specifications, the OnePlus 10 Pro is likely to come with a 6.7-inch QHD+ curved LTPO 2.0 AMOLED display. It is said to come powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. For photography, it might feature a 48MP primary camera with a Sony IMX789, a 50MP Samsung ISOCELL JN1 sensor and an 8MP telephoto sensor. Upfront, there could be a 32MP snapper for clicking selfies and video calls.

Connectivity options might include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, as well as a USB Type-C port. The smartphone is likely to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 80W Super Flash charge and 50W Flash charging support. OnePlus 10 Pro is likely to be available in 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB variants. On the other hand, Bullets Wireless Z2 neckband is rumoured to come with 12.4mm dynamic drivers, 20 hours of playback with 10 minutes of fast charging and an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance.

