OnePlus 10T 5G is confirmed to debut in India on August 3, 2022. So far, the company has revealed the processor, 360-degree Antenna system and the first look of the smartphone. As per the first look, it will not come with Hasselblad optics branding and an alert slider. The launch event will commence at 7:30 pm IST and will be streamed live via OnePlus India's official YouTube channel. OnePlus 10T 5G Camera Details Revealed Ahead of Its Launch.

Ahead of its launch, full specifications and renders have been leaked online by a tipster in collaboration with Pricebaba. The new renders match with earlier leaked renders.

Gaming just got a whole lot smoother with HyperBoost #OnePlus10T — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) July 27, 2022

OnePlus 10T 5G will come with a centrally-placed punch-hole cut-out for the selfie camera and flat bezels. The power button can be seen on the right edge, whereas the power button is on the left edge.

OnePlus 10T 5G (Photo Credits: Ishan Agarwal)

At the back, there is a triple rear camera module, a secondary noise-cancelling microphone and an LED flash. It will be offered in two colours - jade green and moonstone black. OnePlus 10T 5G is said to feature a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display. a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 16GB of RAM, 256GB of internal storage and a 4,800mAh battery with 150W fast charging support. It is confirmed to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 SoC and could run on Android 12-based OxygenOS 13 UI.

