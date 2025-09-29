New Delhi, September 29: OnePlus is preparing to unveil its next flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 15, which is expected to launch in the coming weeks. The upcoming model will be the first from the brand to come with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. The device will feature a new design, with a shift in the rear camera layout from a circular to a square module with curved edges. While the official dates are yet to be confirmed, reports indicate a debut in China may happen in October, followed by a potential launch in India in January 2026.

The OnePlus 15 is expected to come with advanced specifications and features. As per reports, the smartphone is likely to include an AMOLED display, a triple 50MP camera setup, and a large battery. The device’s camera module is expected to have a pill-shaped design with two sensors. The remaining two cutouts will likely include a flash and a sensor. The smartphone may come in Titanium, Black, and Purple colour options. Arattai Messaging App’s Traffic Increases 100 Times in 3 Days, Says Zoho Co-Founder Sridhar Vembu.

OnePlus 15 Price In India (Expected)

The OnePlus 15 price will be announced during the launch event. However, the OnePlus 15 price in India is tipped to be around INR 70,000, as per a report of Mint.

OnePlus 15 Specifications and Features (Expected)

The company has confirmed that the OnePlus 15 will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor. The smartphone will likely offer up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. The device may be powered by a 7,000mAh battery, which is expected to support 120W fast charging. Realme GT 8 Pro Camera Design Tipped Ahead of Launch, Likely To Feature Swappable Modules; Check Details.

The camera system of the device is tipped to feature a triple 50MP setup. The smartphone may possibly include a 50MP primary lens, 50MP ultrawide lens, and 50MP telephoto lens with up to 3x optical zoom. The smartphone is said to run on OxygenOS 16 based on Android 16.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Mint), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 29, 2025 09:25 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).